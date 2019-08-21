Services
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Whittenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Moreau Whittenberg


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Moreau Whittenberg Obituary
Nancy Moreau Whittenberg

Forest Hill - Funeral services celebrating the life of Nancy Moreau Whittenberg were held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Reverend Brent Dix officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville.

The family requested visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers were Rusty Cox, Ben Cox, Chuck Griffin, Ed Whittenberg, David Whittenberg, and David Cook.

Mrs. Whittenberg, 70, of Forest Hill, passed from this life on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Mrs. Whittenberg worked 39 years in Federal Service, retiring as Postmaster. She loved to travel, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She touched the hearts of many and her memory will be cherished.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Alton and Mary Meldaize Zeagler Moreau.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 34 years, Kenneth Dale Whittenberg; son, Gary A Moreau and wife, Ashley; daughters, Susan M. Terbot and husband, Matthew, and Karen M. Moreau; sister, Linda M. Johnson; grandchildren, Hailey Moreau, Brody Moreau, Andrew Cripps, and Emma Cripps, and numerous other family and friends.

To extend online condolences to the Whittenberg family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now