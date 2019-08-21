|
Nancy Moreau Whittenberg
Forest Hill - Funeral services celebrating the life of Nancy Moreau Whittenberg were held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Reverend Brent Dix officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville.
The family requested visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Pallbearers were Rusty Cox, Ben Cox, Chuck Griffin, Ed Whittenberg, David Whittenberg, and David Cook.
Mrs. Whittenberg, 70, of Forest Hill, passed from this life on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Mrs. Whittenberg worked 39 years in Federal Service, retiring as Postmaster. She loved to travel, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She touched the hearts of many and her memory will be cherished.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Alton and Mary Meldaize Zeagler Moreau.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 34 years, Kenneth Dale Whittenberg; son, Gary A Moreau and wife, Ashley; daughters, Susan M. Terbot and husband, Matthew, and Karen M. Moreau; sister, Linda M. Johnson; grandchildren, Hailey Moreau, Brody Moreau, Andrew Cripps, and Emma Cripps, and numerous other family and friends.
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 21, 2019