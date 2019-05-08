|
Nannette Roberts
Hineston - Services for Nannette A. Roberts will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Reverend Daniel Gregory officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park.
The family requests that visitation be observed Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and will continue on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Mrs. Roberts, 94, of Hineston passed from this life, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Regency House.
She retired from the Rapides Parish Police Jury after 20 years of service. She was the owner of B & N Antiques and a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Johnie Earl Young and her second husband, Benjamin I. Roberts; daughter, Carolyn Young; sisters, Eva Clare Akin Noland and Mary Leila Akin Schwack.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, John Edward Young, Sr. and wife, Peggy; daughters, Leila Young Morris and husband, Dennis; Jonette Young Walker and husband, Mike; 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jason Walker, Brian Walker, John Young, Jr., Kent Morris, Jim Sorenson and Paul Sorenson.
Published in The Town Talk on May 8, 2019