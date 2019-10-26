Resources
Nara Faye Aycock died peacefully on Thursday, October 24 after a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Rapides Parish where she graduated from Buckeye High School in 1945. She attended Louisiana College and was a partner of A & M Insurance Agency. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Aycock and is survived by daughters Sandra Faraldo of Orange Park, Florida, Sylvia Lofton of Natchez, Louisiana and a son Robert Aycock of Lincolnton, Georgia, grandchildren: David Hoover, Lacy Clark, Donna Anderson and David Faraldo as well as eight great grandchildren. A memorial service is planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
