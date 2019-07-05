Services
Natalie Hampton
Natalie Hampton


1982 - 2019
Natalie Hampton

Pineville - Ms. Natalie Hampton, 37, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. A Celebration of her Life and Legacy will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria, LA . Visitation will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9:00 am. Survivors include her mother, Shirley Hampton; siblings, DeShawnda Hampton, Allison (Danny) Kelly, James Hampton, Jason Hampton, DeZaine Hampton and Derrick Hampton; neices, nephews, relatives and friends. Signature Services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria.Visit winnfieldfuneralhomes.com (318)445-5002
Published in The Town Talk on July 5, 2019
