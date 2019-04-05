|
|
Rev. Dr. Nathan D. Lee, III
Glenmora, LA - Services for Rev. Dr. Nathan D. Lee, III, will be at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at First Union Historical Baptist Church, Alexandria, LA. Rev. Chadwick Godfrey will be officiating. Interment will be in Glenmora Community Cemetery under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary.
Rev. N.D. Lee, III, 83, of Glenmora, LA, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2019 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
He is survived by his wife: Mrs. Sadie B. Lee, daughters: Ms. Berthine Rhone-Davis and Ms. Sharon D. Rhone, sister: Mrs. Josephine Lee Baltazar, and two grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. at the church.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 5, 2019