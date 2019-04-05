Services
Robinson Family Mortuary
1815 Military Hwy
Pineville, LA 71360
318-442-7300
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First Union Historical Baptist Church
Alexandria, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Dr. Nathan D. Lee Iii

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rev. Dr. Nathan D. Lee Iii Obituary
Rev. Dr. Nathan D. Lee, III

Glenmora, LA - Services for Rev. Dr. Nathan D. Lee, III, will be at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at First Union Historical Baptist Church, Alexandria, LA. Rev. Chadwick Godfrey will be officiating. Interment will be in Glenmora Community Cemetery under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary.

Rev. N.D. Lee, III, 83, of Glenmora, LA, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2019 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

He is survived by his wife: Mrs. Sadie B. Lee, daughters: Ms. Berthine Rhone-Davis and Ms. Sharon D. Rhone, sister: Mrs. Josephine Lee Baltazar, and two grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. at the church.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now