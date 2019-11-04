|
|
Nathan Freeman
ALEXANDRIA - Mr. Nathan "NayNay" Freeman 51, of Alexandria, LA peacefully transitioned on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Matthews Memorial Health Care.
Today the public viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the Celebration of life beginning at 11:00 am at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 3500 Jones St. Alexandria, LA 71302. Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors "The Hallmark of Excellence" 103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019