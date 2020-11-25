1/1
Nathaniel Jenkins Jr.
1948 - 2020
Nathaniel Jenkins Jr.

Alexandria - Mr. Nathaniel Jenkins, Jr., age 72, passed on Monday, November 23, 2020 at CHRISTUS St Frances Cabrini Hospital.

There will be a public viewing at Miller and Hill "The Funeral Directors" on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. mask are required

A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Alexandria Memorial Gardens at 2:00 p.m.

Family and friends may order flowers and leave condolences on his tribute page at www.millerandhillfd.com




Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
