Nelda Jean Beene Belvin
Alexandria - Services for Nelda Jean Beene Belvin will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Philadelphia Baptist Church Horseshoe Drive with Rev. Tom Jordan officiating. Interment will follow in St. Clair Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.
Nelda Jean Beene Belvin, 76, of Alexandria, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Tioga Community Care Center.
She is preceded in death by parents, David and Paralee Fain Beene; her daughter, Rachel Winfrey; her sisters, Hazel Marie Colton, Jeanette Campbell, Willa Mae Ormond, Patsy Nix; and her brothers, Charlie Sewell and Edwin Beene.
Nelda was born in Stamps, Arkansas. She attended Southern State College in Arkansas (now Southern Arkansas University) and Louisiana State University, Alexandria where she received her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. Nelda lived in Passaic, New Jersey in the 1960's during Beatlemania and worked at Gino Paoli Clothing. She also lived in Dallas, Texas for several years before moving to Monroe, Louisiana, where she worked at the Ouachita Parish Juvenile Court. Here is where she met her future husband, Hugh, who was working on his master's degree at Northeast Louisiana University.
Nelda was most proud of her accomplishments working with children as a teacher and through her efforts as a Sunday School teacher at Horseshoe Drive Baptist Church. She was 2004 Teacher of the Year at Glenmora Elementary School. Nelda enjoyed collecting rocks and minerals, gardening, and visiting with friends and family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 51 years, Hugh Pearson Belvin; daughter, Kari Alison Belvin Couvillon and her husband John; son, Lance Everett Belvin and his wife Sharlene; three step-grandchildren, Hanna Brossett, Gwyndolyn Juneau, and Andrew Juneau; and four step-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behing two sisters, Marjorie Lee and Jackie Becker, and one brother, David Glynn Beene.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be, John Couvillon, Eric Mackey, Rickey Lee, Marlon Schram, John Raila, Floyd McFarland.
The family requests memorials be made to Philadelphia Baptist Church Horseshoe Drive at 2022 Horseshoe Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301.
