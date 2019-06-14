|
|
Nelda Willet Elliott
Pineville - Nelda Willet Elliott was born on October 14, 1937 in Pineville, Louisiana, where she lived most of her life. She passed away in an accident on June 11, 2019. Nelda was preceded in death by her parents, George Thomas and Bessie Howard Willet, and her siblings, Darrel Willet, Maris Willet Sanderson, H. Loren Willet and Norda Willet Ziegler.
Nelda was a dietitian by training. She interned at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN where she learned that not all parts of the country approved of serving both biscuits and cornbread at the same meal. Nelda worked as a dietitian at Central Hospital for 13 years and retired the year Charles started college.
On August 15, 1959 Nelda married Francis ("Frank") Elliott and embarked upon an almost 60-year marriage. They had two children, Carol Elliott Baugh and Charles David Elliott, and two grandchildren, Loren Baugh and Isabel Elliott.
Nelda and Frank loved the Lord and were always involved in their church. If the doors were open, the family was most likely there.
Nelda was a generally quiet person, but one who always worked behind the scenes and baked many cakes and casseroles for a sick family or a funeral - so much so that a family joke was, "Mom, is that a funeral cake or can we eat it?" She might not have been able to fix problems, but she could certainly feed them.
Nelda was the glue that held many things together. She visited so many people at the hospital that some of the staff regularly mistook her for part of the clergy. Nelda's granddaughter, Isabel, grew up going with Nelda to visit various elderly friends and relatives at the local nursing homes.
She was missed in Pineville the years that she and Frank were overseas, first to China then later to Korea, then back to China. To save postage, Nelda would send packets of letters for Carol to individually mail onward. One elderly lady called Carol to let her know that SOME people might believe that the Elliotts were in China, but she knew better because the letter she received was mailed in Dallas.
Nelda's faith was absolute and unshakable. She knew Jesus and knew she was going to be with Him when she died. After major colon surgery in 2008 she never regained full strength. Subsequent falls took their toll. She was tired, and ready to meet her Lord.
Family and friends very important to Nelda. She kept up with many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family, both older and younger than she was, as well as friends near and far, both by phone and by letter. She was interested in their lives and enjoyed staying in touch. Unlimited calling plans and postage books were right up her alley.
Her death will leave a gaping hole in many hearts not only in Pineville but in places around the world, but we know for her the hymn is true, "It is well with my soul."
Visitation will be at Grace Presbyterian Church in Alexandria on Friday, June 14th from 5 -7 PM and on Saturday, June 15th from 9-11 AM, with a memorial service at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church Missions Fund, 4900 Jackson Street Extension, Alexandria, LA 71303, or to the .
Published in The Town Talk on June 14, 2019