Nellie Marie Heath
Alexandria - Nellie Marie Normand Heath, 103, of Alexandria, LA passed away peacefully at her residence on May 27, 2020 at 6:35 p.m., with the presence of her devoted son, Robert. She was born on January 1st, 1917 at home in Alexandria, LA.
She is preceded in death by her husband George Ellis Heath of 61 1/2 years; her parents, Delia & Edmond Milton Norman; her siblings, Hunter Joseph, Bryan Peter, Mary Marie, Myrtle Marie ( "Sister"), Percy Alphonese, Murray Anthony, Ray Marie, Edmond Joseph ("Buddy"), Roy Joseph, and Herbert Pyle Normand; and daughter-in-law Ramona Corpus Heath. She was the 10th child of 11. Nellie was a devoted Catholic and was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Alexandria and graduated from Bolton High School in Alexandria.
She is survived by her son Robert Walter Heath of Alexandria, LA; her grandchildren, Yvonne Marie Heath of Austin, TX, Debora Ann Heath of Round Rock, TX, Robert James Heath of Austin, TX ; great grandchildren, Bryan Anthony Heath of Belton, TX and Natalie Alexis Heath of Round Rock, TX; nieces Betty Ray Swart of Ball, LA , June Melancon of Alexandria, LA and Juanita Laughlin of Broken Arrow, OK; nephews, Walter Pilcher of San Marcos, TX, David Heath of Rosenburg, TX, Bobby Gray of Alexandria, LA; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
She worked at Widdles Toy Store for 8 years and managed Rae Lee Hat Shop. Nellie and George would sell her arts and crafts at flea markets. George and she would make jewelry and Nellie would crochet individuals names or initials.
When asked what her secret to a long life was, she answered, 'staying active'. And active she was-she ran track and played basketball and was team captain at Bolton High School. Later in in her middle age years when most people are slowing down- Nellie and her George picked up their dancing shoes and enjoyed square dancing with her husband George.
She met the love of her life when she was 15 years old at a party. She was wearing a red and white polka dotted dress "Sister" had made for her. She did not want to wear the new dress because it was the Depression and her friends could not afford a new dress. But- her sister Myrtle insisted she wear it because she spent A LOT of time on that dress and she was going to wear it!!! Good she did, because that dress caught the eye of George Ellis Heath, 18. When he spotted the petite, brunette beauty across the room he told his friend, "That is the girl I am going to marry!"
Nellie always knew she wanted to marry George too, by proof of her letter writings. In one letter that was written during 10th grade English class, she wrote about how nice it would be if one day they married and had a little apartment, how she would cook for him and how nice it would be for him to come home from work to a nice hot waiting meal. Nellie loved to write but hated to read. She expressed her love to George all the time by letters when she was young and even in their last few years you would see yellow sticky notes 'I Love Geo' around the house on the fridge and mirrors. We will forever cherish the beautiful cursive pencil handwritten letters she passionately wrote.
Nellie always kept her hands busy too with crocheting, knitting, sewing, needlepoint, embroidery, jewelry making, and " playing in the dirt" as she called gardening. She mowed her own yard until she was 98 when it became too difficult to take the mower down the steps off the back porch. Nellie was always busy. She went back to work after George passed away in 2000 and worked at an antique store until she was 98. She could walk fast too. I remember asking her to slow down while walking with her and she was in her 90's! She also played blocks on the wooden floor in her 90's with a great grandchild. She loved her coffee too, her 2 cups of Community Coffee each morning, no more no less, exactly two cups.
Nellie loved to bake and cook. She made the best lemon bundt cake, cookies, and pies. She would send bunches of cookies and treats to Texas every Christmas. She was a talented seamstress and would make the most beautiful Barbie clothes, bras, panties & extravagant wedding dresses and Bridal party dresses. They would be nicely wrapped individually in tissue paper (who knew that would be a treasured commodity!). My friends were envious of the beautiful handmade clothes that my Barbies wore.
She drove her own car until she was 99. Nellie also enjoyed going to the casinos with her niece June and June's mother, Eura Coco. Nellie did not like going to the doctor she was afraid they would find something wrong with her. She finally agreed a few months ago and found her completely healthy. She never took any medications and was healthy her whole life except for the arthritis she complained about in her hands. She had to stop crocheting few years ago. We will cherish her beautiful things she made with her hands and the beautiful memories she has left us.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Nellie Marie Normand Heat at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Robert J. Heath, grandson, great grandson, Bryan A. Heath, and great nephews John Melancon, Mickie Gardener, Johnathan Osborne and Walter Swart.
To extend online notes of condolence, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Alexandria - Nellie Marie Normand Heath, 103, of Alexandria, LA passed away peacefully at her residence on May 27, 2020 at 6:35 p.m., with the presence of her devoted son, Robert. She was born on January 1st, 1917 at home in Alexandria, LA.
She is preceded in death by her husband George Ellis Heath of 61 1/2 years; her parents, Delia & Edmond Milton Norman; her siblings, Hunter Joseph, Bryan Peter, Mary Marie, Myrtle Marie ( "Sister"), Percy Alphonese, Murray Anthony, Ray Marie, Edmond Joseph ("Buddy"), Roy Joseph, and Herbert Pyle Normand; and daughter-in-law Ramona Corpus Heath. She was the 10th child of 11. Nellie was a devoted Catholic and was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Alexandria and graduated from Bolton High School in Alexandria.
She is survived by her son Robert Walter Heath of Alexandria, LA; her grandchildren, Yvonne Marie Heath of Austin, TX, Debora Ann Heath of Round Rock, TX, Robert James Heath of Austin, TX ; great grandchildren, Bryan Anthony Heath of Belton, TX and Natalie Alexis Heath of Round Rock, TX; nieces Betty Ray Swart of Ball, LA , June Melancon of Alexandria, LA and Juanita Laughlin of Broken Arrow, OK; nephews, Walter Pilcher of San Marcos, TX, David Heath of Rosenburg, TX, Bobby Gray of Alexandria, LA; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
She worked at Widdles Toy Store for 8 years and managed Rae Lee Hat Shop. Nellie and George would sell her arts and crafts at flea markets. George and she would make jewelry and Nellie would crochet individuals names or initials.
When asked what her secret to a long life was, she answered, 'staying active'. And active she was-she ran track and played basketball and was team captain at Bolton High School. Later in in her middle age years when most people are slowing down- Nellie and her George picked up their dancing shoes and enjoyed square dancing with her husband George.
She met the love of her life when she was 15 years old at a party. She was wearing a red and white polka dotted dress "Sister" had made for her. She did not want to wear the new dress because it was the Depression and her friends could not afford a new dress. But- her sister Myrtle insisted she wear it because she spent A LOT of time on that dress and she was going to wear it!!! Good she did, because that dress caught the eye of George Ellis Heath, 18. When he spotted the petite, brunette beauty across the room he told his friend, "That is the girl I am going to marry!"
Nellie always knew she wanted to marry George too, by proof of her letter writings. In one letter that was written during 10th grade English class, she wrote about how nice it would be if one day they married and had a little apartment, how she would cook for him and how nice it would be for him to come home from work to a nice hot waiting meal. Nellie loved to write but hated to read. She expressed her love to George all the time by letters when she was young and even in their last few years you would see yellow sticky notes 'I Love Geo' around the house on the fridge and mirrors. We will forever cherish the beautiful cursive pencil handwritten letters she passionately wrote.
Nellie always kept her hands busy too with crocheting, knitting, sewing, needlepoint, embroidery, jewelry making, and " playing in the dirt" as she called gardening. She mowed her own yard until she was 98 when it became too difficult to take the mower down the steps off the back porch. Nellie was always busy. She went back to work after George passed away in 2000 and worked at an antique store until she was 98. She could walk fast too. I remember asking her to slow down while walking with her and she was in her 90's! She also played blocks on the wooden floor in her 90's with a great grandchild. She loved her coffee too, her 2 cups of Community Coffee each morning, no more no less, exactly two cups.
Nellie loved to bake and cook. She made the best lemon bundt cake, cookies, and pies. She would send bunches of cookies and treats to Texas every Christmas. She was a talented seamstress and would make the most beautiful Barbie clothes, bras, panties & extravagant wedding dresses and Bridal party dresses. They would be nicely wrapped individually in tissue paper (who knew that would be a treasured commodity!). My friends were envious of the beautiful handmade clothes that my Barbies wore.
She drove her own car until she was 99. Nellie also enjoyed going to the casinos with her niece June and June's mother, Eura Coco. Nellie did not like going to the doctor she was afraid they would find something wrong with her. She finally agreed a few months ago and found her completely healthy. She never took any medications and was healthy her whole life except for the arthritis she complained about in her hands. She had to stop crocheting few years ago. We will cherish her beautiful things she made with her hands and the beautiful memories she has left us.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Nellie Marie Normand Heat at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Robert J. Heath, grandson, great grandson, Bryan A. Heath, and great nephews John Melancon, Mickie Gardener, Johnathan Osborne and Walter Swart.
To extend online notes of condolence, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from May 30 to May 31, 2020.