|
|
Nelwyn Williford Perkins
Ruby - Services for Nelwyn Williford Perkins will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Ruby with Brother Mickey Hudnall, Brother Herb Dickerson, Brother Ken Gilmore and Brother Brent Romero, officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ruby, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville.
Mrs. Perkins, 82, of Ruby passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Nelwyn was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, where she was the organist for over 50 years. She graduated from Louisiana College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education. Mrs. Perkins was a beloved teacher at Ruby Wise Elementary School, where she taught for 35 years. Even after retirement, she tutored at Ruby Wise Elementary School for an additional seven years. She loved her students, and she touched many lives. Nelwyn was an avid reader. She loved her Yorkie, Brady, and spending time at her condo in Panama City Beach, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William Dolan Perkins; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. S. E. Williford, niece, Lisa Lynn Williford and brothers, Ray Williford and Royce Williford.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Alis Perkins Chaudoir; son, William "Billy" Dolan Perkins, II and wife Beth Naomi Nielsen Perkins; sisters-in-law, Karen Williford, Catherine Williford, and Loyce Perkins McMorris; niece, Rhonda Birkicht; son-in-law, Randell Chaudoir; six grandchildren, Brandye Chaudoir Neal and husband, Jacob, Brandon William Perkins and wife, Gabrielle, Chelsye Chaudoir Jeppesen and husband, Gavin, Danyelle Benet' Chaudoir, Anthony Taylor Perkins, and Brianna Naomi Perkins; and two great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Perkins, Randell Chaudoir, Royce "Petie" Williford, Jr., Glen Birkicht, Jacob Neal, and Gavin Jeppesen.
Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Perkins, Jim Morgan, A. D. Muse, Lance Williford, Jimmy Hayes, Jeff Morgan, Donnie Lucas, Michael Williford, Dewey Chelette, J. A. Voorhies, Krandal Williford, Terry Clark, Doyle "Joe Boy" Hines, and Lynn Knight.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the Church.
Memorials may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church, 1079 Hwy. 454, Pineville, LA 71360.
To extend online condolences to the Perkins family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 12, 2019