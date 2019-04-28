|
|
Newton Clark Moore
Pineville - Funeral Services for Newton Clark Moore will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville, with Rev. Andrew Orr officiating. Burial will follow in Alexandria Memorial Park, Woodworth, under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Pineville.
The family asks that visitation be observed from 12 p.m. Sunday until shortly before time of services in the funeral home.
Mr. Moore, 78, of Pineville, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 in The Summit Retirement Center, Alexandria.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He later began working for the United States Postal Service, retiring after 30 years of service.
He was a devoted husband to his wife of 48 years, a loving father to his children, and a wonderful grandfather to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife Judy and his parents, Ulysses and Ethel Moore; and one sister, Elizabeth Bayes.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his daughter, Deanna Shuler and husband Ben, and his son Rob Moore and wife Debra; five grandchildren, Christina Evans and husband Jeremy, Danielle Shuler, Tori Chestovich and husband Sean, Landon Moore, and Laynee More; great grandchildren, Mason Evans and Amelia Evans.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Rob Moore, Landon Moore, Ben Shuler, Sean Chestovich, Jeremy Evans, and Russ Johnson.
The family would like to thank Kelly and all of the ladies at The Summit and the staff of Guardian Hospice for their excellent care.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the Moore family by visiting www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 28, 2019