Nicholas "Nick" Magnano
Pineville - Nicholas "Nick" Magnano, 68, left this world peacefully on July 8th, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren, after a long battle with cancer.
Nick was born in Priolo, Sicily and came to the United States when he was eight years old. His family settled in Middletown, CT, where he grew up and attended E.C. Goodwin Technical High School. In 1976, he moved to Central Louisiana and remained until his death. His is preceded in death by his parents, Luigi and Sarafina Magnano of New Britain, CT and his grandson John Michael Wynn.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Williams Magnano of Pineville, LA; two sons, Nicholas Magnano and his wife, Marlene of Woodworth and James Chaudoir and his wife, Mary of Mary Ester, FL ; three daughters, Jennifer Wynn of Alexandria, LA, Danielle' Gunter of Deville, LA, and Nicole "Coco" Anthony and her husband, Ian of Pineville, LA. He was "Poppee" to his nine grandchildren who were his pride and joy: Tyler Magnano, Lexi Wynn, Matthew Magnano, Cody Gunter, Adalyn Chaudoir, Beau Gunter, Cohen Chaudoir, Remi Clare Anthony and Rubi Belle Anthony. He is also survived by three sisters, Nella Balurdi of Riverside, CA, Maria Boutin of Rocky Hill, CT, and Connie DiDomenico and her husband, Angelo of Kensington, CT, who was also his best friend from childhood; and one brother, Paul Magnano and his wife, Norma of New Britain, CT. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews who he cherished.
He played semi-professional soccer for the Italian League in CT. He was elected to the Connecticut High School Sports Hall of Fame for his achievements as a high school athlete. Nick was instrumental in bringing soccer to Central Louisiana in the late 70's and was a founding member of Cenla Soccer Association. He was a long-time soccer referee, serving as State Referee Chairman for Louisiana Soccer Association. Nick also served as a State Referee, State Instructor and referee for LHSAA. Soccer was always a big part of his life.
Nick was a master electrician and taught for 29 years at the Central Louisiana Technical and Community College. He mentored many young electricians, who have gone on to become master electricians, instructors, and contractors. He also owned an electrical contracting business, Stallion Electric. Nick was known for his honesty, fairness, and excellent work ethic.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made in Nick's memory to Halo House Foundation, 2940 Corder Street, Houston, TX, 77054; or Shepherd's Pie, PO Box 202, Libuse, LA, 71348 or their direct link at https://www.shepherdspie.net/donations-in-memory-of
. Our family was so blessed by these organizations. Halo House provided a beautiful apartment for Nick and Tammy while they were in Houston, and Shepherd's Pie coordinated a successful fundraiser to help with medical expenses.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and Stem Cell Team at MD Anderson; Dr. Abi Rasheed and staff at HOLC; St. Joseph's Hospice of Alexandria; and all family and friends who supported mus on this journey. "Go Rest High on that Mountain, your time her on Earth is done."
Visitation will be Monday, July 13, 2020, from 9 am until 11 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pineville, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow and he will be laid to rest at Greenwood Memorial Park in Pineville, LA, under the direction of Hixson Brothers Alexandria.
Pallbearers honored to serve include: Nick Magnano, Tyler Magnano, Matthew Magnano, Ian Anthony, Jason Gunter, Cody Gunter, Beau Gunter and Rodrigue Mboungou.
