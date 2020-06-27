Noelle Payne Lancaster
Noelle Payne Lancaster

Noelle Payne Lancaster, 91, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 at St. James Place in Baton Rouge, LA. Noelle was born in Buffalo, NY on December 16, 1928 and grew up on a farm in Clarence, NY. Noelle earned her BA in French from D'Youville College. She met the love of her life, Paul Lancaster, and they married in 1956. Paul and Noelle were transferred to Chicago, IL, New Orleans, LA and then Alexandria, LA, where they lived for 40 years. Noelle had a zest for life, was a teenage aviator and a WWII spotter for enemy aircraft. She donated sheep and cattle for the British war effort. She greeted everyone as a friend with a warm smile and compliment, giving each conversation her undivided attention. Noelle's family meant the world to her and she and Paul provided a strong Christian upbringing for their children and grandchildren and created a lifetime of cherished memories. Noelle's favorite hobbies included traveling with their Airstream trailer and sharing these adventures with family.

Noelle is predeceased by her wonderful husband of 60 years, Paul, her parents, Howard and Theresa Payne, and three brothers. She is survived by three children: Holly Lancaster Leonard and husband Charles, Joy Lancaster Williford, and Paul R. Lancaster, Jr., and wife Polli. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Christina Leonard Landreneau (Ellis), Nicholas Leonard, Kayla Williford Mehn (Stephen) and Jacob K. Williford (Jenna), Dustin Lancaster, Dylan Lancaster, and Trentan Lancaster, and five great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian burial honoring Noelle's life was held on June 27, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, LA followed by interment at St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Noelle be honored with memorial to your charity of choice.




Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
