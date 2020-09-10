Nora Theresa DeBona
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for Nora Theresa DeBona will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Joy Antony officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until 10:15 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the church. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 10:15 AM.
Nora Theresa DeBona passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Theresa was born to Myrtie Coutee Fry and Albert Bennett in Natchitoches, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank James DeBona, son James Eric DeBona, and brother Elvis Bennett.
Theresa was known for her generous, compassionate, and kind heart. She always treated others as she would want to be treated, and she made her love known to all. Theresa retired from Freedman Memorial Cardiology after working for the Freedman's for almost 50 years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, traveling, going to the casino, and spending time with her family, especially her only grandchild and namesake, Amelie Theresa. She is survived by her loving daughter Lisa, "favorite" son-in-law George, and beloved granddaughter Amelie Hardy, as well as her siblings Floyd Hubert Bennett, Albert Roy Bennett (Patsy), Judy Morrow (Joe), Ann Tanner (Wayne), and Mary Vascocu (James), sister-in-law Lois Bennett (Elvis), brother-in-law Kelly DeBona, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care during Theresa's final days on earth.
Charitable donations in Theresa's memory can be made to the Manna House, 2655 Lee Street, Alexandria, LA 71301, Cenla Pregnancy Center, 1254 N MacArthur Dr., Alexandria, LA 71303, or American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305 or apdaparkinson.org
.
.