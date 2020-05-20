|
Norma Joyce Dubois Moreau
Alexandria - Norma Joyce Dubois Moreau was born on Valentine's Day in 1929 in Lena Station, Louisiana. Norma passed away at the age of 91 on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Newton, North Carolina.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating.
Norma was raised by her loving grandparents on a small farm in Lena Station before attending Cloutierville High School. Norma excelled in school and played varsity basketball and graduated from high school at the age of 16.
Norma attended Louisiana College studying Home Economics for two years. While in college, Norma worked at Woolworth's in downtown Alexandria. While working at Woolworth's, she met her future husband, W. T. 'Tee' Moreau, Jr., who was also working in downtown Alexandria at the time.
After World War II ended and Tee was discharged from the Navy, the two married in Alexandria in 1947.
It was thirteen years before they would have their first child, but during these thirteen years Norma and Tee made many lifelong friends, enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
Norma worked as a teller for Security National Bank for over twenty years and was loved by all her customers for her sweet disposition, smile, and her genuine concern, kindness and compassion for other people. She also made many lifelong friends among her co-workers and associates at Security Bank.
Norma was past President of the Alexandria Exchangettes Club and was involved in many community service and charitable activities and causes.
Norma was always known for her sweet disposition and smile that would light up a room. In her almost sixty years of providing inspiration, love, and guidance to her children, they do not recall her ever having a negative or an unkind thing to say about anyone. She was nice and respectful to everyone and always quick with a smile or compliment. She was selfless to an extreme, always providing for her children and others before herself. Norma was a delight to be around and her smile and laugh were infectious. After her children were born, she focused her time on raising her children and guiding them through Catholic school, while instilling confidence, empathy, and respect for others in her children. Despite battling progressive Alzheimer's disease for many years, she maintained her happy disposition, smile and good spirits throughout the long ordeal. She lived a truly blessed life filled with many good friends, memories, and good times.
Throughout her life Norma was very kind to everyone she met. In her last four to five years through the fog of Alzheimer's disease she would ask for a hug and kiss from every person she interacted with during the day and told them that she loved them. Many who would interact with her (caregivers, nurses, eucharistic ministers/deacons) would comment on how they felt much better about themselves or how she cheered them up after meeting with her. She continued to have that inspirational effect on people throughout her final years.
Her inspiration, love, empathy, and kindness will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to all the compassionate health care providers and caregivers who have taken care of Norma during her extended battle with Alzheimer's.
Norma is survived by her three children, Theresa Jill Maneen (husband Andy), of Alexandria, LA, William Tim Moreau of Cornelius, NC, and Michael David Moreau (wife Erin) of Newton, NC, and two grandchildren, Kevin Tee Moreau and Eliese Noelle Moreau. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Norma is predeceased by her husband W. T. 'Tee' Moreau, Jr., and her three sisters, Dorothy Holston (Sonny), Sybil Van Asselberg (Earl), and Tillie Salard (Terry).
Donations may be made to Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic School and Church, 401 21st Street, Alexandria, LA, 71301, or The , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
