Winnfield Funeral Home
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
318-445-5002
For more information about
Odessa Robinson
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
1948 - 2019
Odessa Robinson Obituary
Odessa Robinson

Alexandria - Mr. Odessa Robinson, 71, passed away, July 4, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 am Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2-5:00 pm and continue at 9:00 am Saturday. Interment will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Survivors include his siblings Alice Blackman, Betty Shields, and Abner Robinson.Signature Services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Online condolences may be left by signing the Guest Book at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Town Talk on July 12, 2019
