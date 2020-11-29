1/1
Olga Gachassin Fuselier
Olga Gachassin Fuselier

Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Olga Gachassin Fuselier at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church with Rev. Chad Partain officiating. Entombment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens Mausoleum under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Olga Gachassin Fuselier, 81, of Alexandria, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at her residence, with her loving husband by her side.

Olga was born to Nicholas and Mary Foti Gachassin in New Iberia on May 30, 1939. She graduated from New Iberia High School in 1957, and from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1959. Olga was active in St. Frances Cabrini Church Sanctuary Society. She served as a Deputy Tax Assessor for Rapides Parish for over 20 years. Olga loved her flowers and gardening, loved to dance, was a wonderful cook and was a shark at card games and dominos.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 61 years, Carroll J. Fuselier, Jr.; her children: Karen Fuselier Mathews (Ricky), Michael James Fuselier (Belinda), Eric Paul Fuselier (Nancy) and Mary Frances Price (Kenny); eleven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and her siblings, Nicholas Gashassin, Jr. (Johnnie), and Charlene Gachassin Witt.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Christopher Paul Fuselier, Adam Fuselier Mathews, Kenneth Gerone Price, III, Arnold Dean Ford, III (Trae), William Michael Fuselier, and Taylor Craig Prater. Honorary pallbearers will be, Nicholas Lawrence Mathews, Colton Chase Perritt, Addison Craig Prater, and Charles Austin Good.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church or Sanctuary Society, mailed to: 2211 East Texas Avenue, Alexandria, LA 71301.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Fuselier Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.






Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2020.
