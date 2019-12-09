|
Oliver Milton Sanders
Pineville - Funeral services celebrating the life of Oliver Milton Sanders will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in The Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend Gary Wiley and Reverend Aaron Theard officiating. Burial will follow with Military Honors in Tidwell Landing Cemetery, Jena.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Pallbearers honored to serve are Kemp Cole, Dustin Wiley, Jared Sanders, Vince Petre, Devin Alexander and Reverend Aaron Theard.
Oliver Milton Sanders, of Pineville, was born September 26, 1926 in Jena, Louisiana and passed from this life on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the VA Medical Center, at the age of 93.
Mr. Sanders proudly served our country in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Staff Sergeant. He was the owner of Sanders Dental Lab and also worked in the Real Estate field for several years. Mr. Sanders was also a minister and pastored several local churches.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 44 years, Johnnie Lanier Sanders; parents, Oliver Bing and Medora Belle Robertson Sanders; brother, E. V. Sanders and sister Lorean Breithaupt.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 14 years, Rita Joy Sanders; son, Norman Dale Sanders and wife, Kathy; daughters, Beverly Dawn Petre and husband, Vince and Darla Rue Jones and husband, Paul; step-daughter, Gladys Bordelon; grandchildren; Brandon and Brittany Harrison, Jared and Lauren Sanders, Morgan Wiley (Dustin) and Hannah Alexander (Devin); Step-granddaughter, Emily Bordelon; granddaughter-in-law, Brandy Harrison; great grandchildren, Brooklyn and Jaykob Harrison, Abbigail Petre, Kristopher, Isaac and Oliver Wiley and a host of other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has designated the s Project, 4899 Belfort Rd Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, for memorial contributions.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019