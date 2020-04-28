|
Ollie George Falks
Bay City, Texas - Ollie George Falks, cherished husband, father, grandfather, friend and public servant left the home of his body and entered the home of the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Born February 11, 1936 in Bay City, Texas, Ollie is the son of Ollie Mitchell and Charlotte Holloway Falks, and adored brother of 10 siblings. He graduated in 1955 from Bay City High School and proudly served this country as a member of the United States Air Force from 1955 - 1959. He met and fell in love with his beloved wife Florence Clardy Falks. They were married 47 years until her death in 2007.
Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Ollie went to work with the Bay City Police Department as a patrolman. His passion for serving others began a life-long career in law enforcement. Ollie had a brief career with Houston Coca Cola and Frito Lay before returning to his passion and served as a Reserve Officer for Angleton Police Department. This led to a position as an APD patrolman and detective for several years. He spent the majority of his career with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Department as investigator under the leadership of Sheriff E.J. 'Joe' King. After his retirement in 2003, Ollie worked along-side District Judge of the 412th District Court Edwin Denman as his bailiff until 2018.
Ollie's heart of service and love for his community reached others through his volunteering hands. The service he provided was that of a past member and President of the Brazoria County Peace Officers Association, member of the Sheriffs' Association of Texas, the Lion's Club and many youth organizations.
Ollie sustained his faith life as a long-time member of the Second Baptist Church of Angleton and most recently as a member of Brazos Pointe Fellowship Church - Angleton campus. He continued to enjoy their fellowship and divine support, especially during his recent relocation to Baton Rouge and his new adventure as an LSU Tiger fan!
Always a kind heart and with a great love for his family and friends, Ollie showed compassion to his countless nieces, nephews and cousins who affectionately called him "Uncle Brother." He will be faithfully missed by them all, as well as his old camping and domino playing pals, his amazing law enforcement family and his little "Trè"- a 4-legged companion who loved John Wayne westerns and Longhorn football as much as Ollie did. Happy memories and funny stories will keep his spirit alive as we continue life on our earthly home.
Ollie leaves behind those he treasured the most - children; Dwayne (Connie) Baton Rouge, LA, Keith (Becky) Richwood, TX and daughter Cheryl (Bill) St. Joseph, MO, surviving siblings; Delores 'Dee' Harvey, Sugarland, TX, and Ed (Berry) Falks, Bandera, TX. Grandchildren Kyle (Nicole) Falks, Woodworth, LA, Katie (Mark) Mouton, Forney, TX, Tyler Falks (Shanna), Richwood, TX, and 6 great-grandchildren Hailey, Britney, Adelyn, Easton, Evan & "Doc" Watson, and Goddaughter Tammye Griffin.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Sheriff EJ "Joe" King, Sheriff Charles Wagner, Judge Ed Denman, Dorman Davidson, Richard Foreman, Richard Dicks, Bill Isereau, Randy Rhyne, Matt Wingo, Faye Coupland, Sammy Holloway, Bob Kiefer, Arthur Velasquez, Buck Henson, David Miles, Wayne Cato, Becky McCall, Rex McCall, Tracy Williams, Wayne Dubose, Brooks Bass, & Scooter Phillips
Graveside Services to be held 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Bay City Cemetery with Pastor Greg Pickering officiating.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020