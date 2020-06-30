Oray Boston, Sr.
Mansura - Memorial service for Oray Bernard Boston, Sr. will be held on Thurday, July 2, 2020 beginning at 11:00am in St. Paul Catholic Church in Mansura with Father Irion St. Romain officiating. Inurnment will take place in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Oray Bernard Boston, Sr. transitioned peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Oray, "Big O" to his family and friends, was born on April 21, 1936 in Mansura, Louisiana to Horace and Florence (née Lavalais) Boston. He married the love of his life, Julia Rabalais on December 31, 1960 and together they began expanding their family.
Oray is preceded in death by his parents Horace and Florence Boston, sisters Bernice Francisco and Magdelene Francisco, and brother Evan Boston. He is survived by his wife, Julia; daughters Ingrid, Elizabeth, Regina and Kimberly; son Oray, Jr. (Jennifer); grandchildren LaRae', Mara and Michael; sisters Rachel and Marcella; adopted daughter and friend Audrey Mae Ross and a host of beloved nephews, nieces, cousins, godchildren, family and friends.
Visitation will begin Thursday morning at 9:00 am until 10:30 am in Escude Funeral Home of Mansura. A rosary will be recited in the funeral home at 10:30am before departing for church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Mr. Oray Boston's name to the American Heart Association and that everyone wear a mask to protect yourself and those around you.
Please visit www.escudefuneralhome.com for full obituary and to leave the family online condolences.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.