|
|
Oretha J. Joseph
Alexandria, LA - Funeral visitation for Oretha J. Joseph will be from 9am -11am on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Magnolia Baptist church, 1515 Bringhurst Street, Alexandria, LA. Graveside services will be at 11am in Garden of Memories Cemetery on Eddie Williams Drive. Rev. Chadwick Godfrey will be officiating. He will be assisted by Rev. Michael Green.
Mrs. Joseph, 84, of Alexandria, LA, died on March 10, 2020 in her home amongst family. She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother, with a long-standing career at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Joseph Jacobs and Beulah Francois Jacobs, one brother; Clarence Jacobs, five sisters: Agnes Sampson, Margie Bowie, Mary Ann Carter, Mary Mims, and Marie Jacobs.
She is survived by one sister: Beulah Barnes, Alexandria, LA, one daughter: Brenda Jacobs (James Shaw), Alexandria, LA, five sons: William Joseph (Cheryl Wenger), Alexandria, LA, Gary Joseph, Alexandria, LA, Michael Joseph, Detroit, MI, Kenneth Joseph (Annie), Alexandria, LA, and Larry Jacobs, Alexandria, LA, and a hots of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020