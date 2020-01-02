Resources
More Obituaries for Owen Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Owen Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Owen Phillips Obituary
Owen Phillips

Owen R. Phillips passed away on Sunday, December 29th. He was 87 years old.

Visitation: Saturday, January 4th from 3-6 PM at Mount Olivet Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX .

Funeral: A "Celebration of Life" Memorial Service will be held at the Keller United Methodist Church in the next few weeks. Details can be found under his Obituary at www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial: In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the in remembrance of Owen R. Phillips."
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Owen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -