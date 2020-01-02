|
|
Owen Phillips
Owen R. Phillips passed away on Sunday, December 29th. He was 87 years old.
Visitation: Saturday, January 4th from 3-6 PM at Mount Olivet Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX .
Funeral: A "Celebration of Life" Memorial Service will be held at the Keller United Methodist Church in the next few weeks. Details can be found under his Obituary at www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com.
Memorial: In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the in remembrance of Owen R. Phillips."
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020