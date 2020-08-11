1/1
Patricia Ann Edwards
Mrs. Patricia Ann Edwards

Pineville - Mrs. Patricia Ann Edwards, daughter of the late Teddy Flavelous Cobb and Mary Hazel Barr Cobb was born June 02, 1945, in Alexandria, Louisiana and she entered eternal rest on August 10, 2020. She attended Pineville High School. She worked as a Unit Supervisor and retired from Pinecrest Developmental Center after 31 years of service.

She was married to Lenard Lloyd Edwards in June of 1963 who blessed her with three children. Mr. Edwards preceded her in death on August 23, 2001.

Her life will forever be cherished by her family: sisters; Sandy Masingill (Michael), Cindy O'Neal (Troy), and Lorena Waldron (J.H. preceded in death), children; Michael (Christy) Edwards, Troy (Marilyn) Edwards and Debbie (Manuel) Negrete; eight grandchildren; Kaitlyn Edwards, Matthew Edwards, Olivia Edwards, Chaise Crooks, Camryn Edwards, Callie Edwards, Kristy Gambrell and Brandon Negrete (April); four great-grandchildren; Caden, Karson, Lorna and Hazel and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews including Donna Waldron (preceded in death), Danny O'Neal (Sara), Michelle O'Neal Stinson (Chad) and Alan Masingill.

Funeral Services will be held at Hixson Brothers Pineville on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Visitation will be observed at Hixson Brothers on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Pallbearers include Troy Edwards, Michael Edwards, Matthew Edwards, Chase Crooks, Manuel Negrete, and Brandon Negrete.

The Edwards family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at The Hilltop Nursing Center in Pineville, Louisiana.

To extend online condolences to the Edwards family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.






Published in The Town Talk from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Brothers Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
318-640-1678
