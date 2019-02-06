Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller & Hill Funeral Directors
103 Bolton Ave
Alexandria, LA
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church
1401 Fenner St.
Alexandria, LA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church
1401 Fenner St.
Alexandria, LA
Patricia Ann Jones Obituary
Patricia Ann Jones

of Alexandria - Ms. Patricia Ann Jones 60, of Alexandria, LA peacefully transitioned on Friday February 01, 2019 in Lake Charles, LA.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 9, 2019 at Greater Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church, Rev Dr. James S. Hardison, 1401 Fenner St. Alexandria, LA 71301. Visitation will be Friday February 8th, 2019 at Miller & Hill Funeral Directors from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. The public viewing will resume on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until start of service. Her final resting place will be in the Garden of Memories, Alexandria, LA.

Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors "The Hallmark of Excellence" 103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 6, 2019
