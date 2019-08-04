Services
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
Patricia Fowler Obituary
Patricia Fowler

Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia Fowler will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church with Reverend Craig Scott officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

The family requests that visitation be observed Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Mrs. Fowler, 95, of Alexandria passed from this life, Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Fowler; grandson, Clifton Kyle Fowler and her father, Harry Patterson and her mother, Katherine Collins Patterson

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Charles L. Fowler, Jr. and his wife, Carol daughters, Patricia K. Fowler Eversull and husband, Ken, Debbie Fowler Buckner; grandchildren, Charles L. Fowler, III, Elizabeth Moore, Brett Eversull, Amy Yarbrough and Kacey Rae Lopez; great grandchildren, Taylor Yarbrough, Alexis Eversull, Lilly Yarbrough, Ronin Eversull and Kyle Margaret Fowler.

Pallbearers will be Greg Fowler, Chuck Fowler, III, Brett Eversull, James Yarbrough, Walter Fowler, Christy Fowler, and Taylor Yarbrough. Honorary pallbearers will be Dick Fowler, Steve Hill and John Fowler.

Memorials may be made to St. Rita Catholic Church, 3822 Bayou Rapides Rd Alexandria LA 71303 or to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a .

To extend online condolences to the Fowler family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 4, 2019
