Patricia Illgen
Cottonport - Funeral Mass for Patricia Illgen of Cottonport will begin at 11am on Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport with Fr. John Wiltse officiating. Interment will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10am at St. Peter's Mausoleum in Bordelonville.
Patricia Illgen, age 94, passed away onto the Lord on Tuesday, April 10, 2019 at Oakmont Nursing Home in Mansura.
Pat was a loving, caring, generous, and God-felt lady. She had many friends and family worldwide.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, John Desmond Illgen (Kandace) of Santa Barbara, CA; her daughter, Nancy Barrere Maillet of Mansura; brother, Winston Aird; sister, Pam Moxham; sister-in-law, Joan Mathews; four grandchildren: Michele Guilford (Robert) of El Segundo, CA, Timothy Tyler Illgen of Santa Barbara, CA, Nicole Bordelon (Kenny) of Mansura, & Anne Salgado (Greg) of Santa Barbara, CA; eight great-grandchildren: Kylie Lemoine, Jordyn Bordelon, Ethan Bordelon, Owen Guilford, Olivia Guilford, Sophie Guilford, Vivian Salgado, & Signe Salgado; one great-great-grandson, Luca Alexander. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family in Australia.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Illgen; parents, Jack and Lillian Goldsmith Mathews; brothers, Jack & Desmond Mathews.
Pallbearers: Kenny Bordelon, Ethan Bordelon, Eddie Bordelon, Kenneth Maillet, Troy Maillet, & Will Alexander.
Visitation will begin at 9:30am until 11:00am on Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport. Rosary prayer service will begin at 10:30am.
The family would also like to thank the loving and caring staff of Oakmont Estates and Compassionate Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be made in honor of Pat's memory to the following associations: (P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090), (501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105), or (P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123).
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019