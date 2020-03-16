Services
Robinson Family Mortuary
1815 Military Hwy
Pineville, LA 71360
318-442-7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Perry Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Perry Jr. Obituary
Patrick Perry, Jr.

Alexandria, LA - Patrick Henry Perry, Jr.

Born: April 24, 1942 Departed: March 14, 2020

Patrick Perry was educated in the Rapides Parish school System and graduated from Peabody High School. He also graduated from Southern University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music. He was well known as Southern's Band Drum Major. He was also a member of the Phi Mu Alpha Music Fraternity.

Patrick Perry departed this life on March 14, 2020 at a local nursing home at the age of 77 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick Perry, Sr. and Mary Perry, and sister, Mary Ella Perry. He leaves to cherish his memories, sister, Barbara Frazier (Dennis), Kenneth Perry (Lelia) and Walter Perry (De'Ette) along with many relatives and friends.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -