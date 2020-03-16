|
Patrick Perry, Jr.
Alexandria, LA - Patrick Henry Perry, Jr.
Born: April 24, 1942 Departed: March 14, 2020
Patrick Perry was educated in the Rapides Parish school System and graduated from Peabody High School. He also graduated from Southern University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music. He was well known as Southern's Band Drum Major. He was also a member of the Phi Mu Alpha Music Fraternity.
Patrick Perry departed this life on March 14, 2020 at a local nursing home at the age of 77 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick Perry, Sr. and Mary Perry, and sister, Mary Ella Perry. He leaves to cherish his memories, sister, Barbara Frazier (Dennis), Kenneth Perry (Lelia) and Walter Perry (De'Ette) along with many relatives and friends.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020