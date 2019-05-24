|
Patrick Sean Rogers
Mansura - Funeral Services for Patrick Sean Rogers of Mansura will begin at 11:00am, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt succor in Mansura. Burial will also be held at St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura.
Born, September 29, 1967, Patrick Sean Rogers, a loving son, brother, uncle and friend passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 in his sleep at the age of 51. He was a resident of Mansura, LA. He was a member of Our Lady Prompt Succor Catholic Church, where he embraced Catholicism as a child and faithfully practiced his faith. He earned his living as a mechanic.
Pat — as he was affectionately called — had a PASSION for ALL THINGS mechanical and spent his days doing what he loved most… working on anything with an engine: cars, lawn mowers, three-wheelers. He was very giving, to the point he would give you the shirt off his back, and he never met a stranger.
Pat will be sadly missed by his parents: John Davis Rogers and Betty Jane Walker-Rogers of Mansura, LA. He is the third child of this Holy Union: Sisters Althea D. Rogers-Benjamin of Mansura, LA and Anissa D. Rogers-Porter (Tyrone) of Baton Rouge, LA. He is also survived by three brothers: Christopher J. Rogers, Sr. (Johnell) of Baton Rouge, LA; Andre' D. Rogers, Sr. (Lorie) of San Marcos, TX; and, Francis D. Rogers of Mansura, LA.
His beloved children are: Kaitlyn S. Nash and Devon Lavalais, both of Marksville, LA
His maternal aunts and uncles are: Clarence C. Walker, Jr. (Jeanette) of Augustus, GA; Bernadine (Walker) Batiste; Jane Walker Lee (Spellman); Doris Walker Irvin (Alton) all of Mansura, LA, as well as Alton Walker (Sandra) of Cheneyville, LA.
His paternal aunts and uncles are: Mary J. Rogers-Buckner (George) of Alexandra, LA; Catherine A. Rogers-Alexander (Vernon) of Mansura; Leo P. Rogers (Dorothy) of Hessmer, LA; Walter T. Rogers (Bernadette) of Mansura, LA.
Pat is also survived by his godfather Spellman Lee, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents: Joseph L. Rogers, Sr. and Martha (Lee) Rogers, and Mahalia (Tanner) Walker and Clarence C. Walker, Sr. He also accepted the will of his Heavenly Father in the death of the following uncles: James L. Rogers, Joseph L. Rodgers, Paul E. Rodgers, Floyd L. Rogers and Raphael Batiste; godmother Mary Jane Lee.
Visitation will begin at 8:00am to 11:00am, Rosary at 10:30am, on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.
Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com. Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St., Mansura, LA 71350 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in The Town Talk on May 24, 2019