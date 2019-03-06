Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Billingsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Ducker Billingsley


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patsy Ducker Billingsley Obituary
Patsy Ducker Billingsley

Warner Robbins, GA - Born January 12, 1944 to the late Ferris Ducker Sr. and Glenda Ducker, passed on March 2, 2019 at her home in Warner Robbins, Georgia with family by her side. She was preceded in death by sisters Faye Matthews and Rhonda Harbin, brothers Ferris Ducker Jr. and Richard Ducker.

She is survived by her husband, Leon Billingsley, daughter Tonya Rachal, son Damen Rachal and stepchildren, Ronnie Billingsley, Donnie Billingsley, Denise Halford, Tammy Billingsley, Warren Sharp and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews who all loved her dearly.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.