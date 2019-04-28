|
Patsy Price Dewitt
Ball - A funeral service celebrating the life of Patsy Price Dewitt will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville. Deacon David Bates will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball.
Visitation will be observed at the funeral home on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and resume on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Pallbearers honored to serve are Anthony "Tony" Lee, Larry Lee Dewitt, Cody Bailey, IV, David Bates, Robert Beauregard and Richard Beauregard.
Patsy Price Dewitt, 78, of Ball, passed from this life on Friday, April 26, 2019, at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
During her professional career Patsy was in property management. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her but will remain in their memories and hearts forever.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lloyd Dewitt; son, Larry Lee Dewitt; parents, Robert and Agnes Davis Price and sisters, Faye Mildred Simon and Carolyn Ackel.
Patsy is survived by her daughter, Tina Dewitt Lee and husband, Anthony; son, Robert Lloyd Dewitt and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Larry Lee Dewitt (Barbara), Margaret Lauren Dewitt and Cody Bailey IV (Meagan); great grandchildren, Arielle Bailey and Jackson Bailey; brother, Robert John Price; sisters, Mary Lee Bates, Shirley Cicardo and Connie Kniery and numerous other family members and friends.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 28, 2019