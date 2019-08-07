|
Patsy Roberts Myers
Pineville - A Mass of Christian Burial for Patsy Roberts Myers will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rev. Craig Scott officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the funeral home and resume from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Rita Catholic Church. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, in the Kramer Chapel.
Patsy Roberts Myers, 87, of Gardner, LA, passed from this life on August 4, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. surrounded by her family.
Patsy is preceded in death by her mother and father, Eleanor and Dewitt Roberts; her husband, Jim Myers; two sisters, Wanda George and Carolyn Gibson; and two brothers, Buddy Roberts and Charles Roberts.
Patsy was born in Port Arthur, Texas on December 26, 1931. She retired after many years of service from South Central Bell. Patsy was a member of the Wise Crackers Club at St. Rita Catholic Church, where she sewed quilts with other ladies in the church, for those who were in need in the community.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Janice Smith and Jennifer Gurgainers and husband, Clyde; son, Henry Daigre, III and wife, Ida; two sisters, Leta Juneau and Elizabeth Holmes; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the or .
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 7, 2019