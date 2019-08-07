Services
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 445-6311
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Roberts Myers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Roberts Myers Obituary
Patsy Roberts Myers

Pineville - A Mass of Christian Burial for Patsy Roberts Myers will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rev. Craig Scott officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the funeral home and resume from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Rita Catholic Church. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, in the Kramer Chapel.

Patsy Roberts Myers, 87, of Gardner, LA, passed from this life on August 4, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. surrounded by her family.

Patsy is preceded in death by her mother and father, Eleanor and Dewitt Roberts; her husband, Jim Myers; two sisters, Wanda George and Carolyn Gibson; and two brothers, Buddy Roberts and Charles Roberts.

Patsy was born in Port Arthur, Texas on December 26, 1931. She retired after many years of service from South Central Bell. Patsy was a member of the Wise Crackers Club at St. Rita Catholic Church, where she sewed quilts with other ladies in the church, for those who were in need in the community.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Janice Smith and Jennifer Gurgainers and husband, Clyde; son, Henry Daigre, III and wife, Ida; two sisters, Leta Juneau and Elizabeth Holmes; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the or .

To extend online notes of condolence to the Myers family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now