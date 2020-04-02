|
Paul "Tommy" Slocum
Deville - Private graveside services for Paul "Tommy" Slocum will be held with Reverend Robby Poole and Reverend Ricky Belgard o?ciating. Burial will be at Longview Cemetery, under the direction Hixson Brothers, Alexandria. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Mr. Slocum, 82, of Deville Louisiana was welcomed into Heaven on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his residence.
Tom was a member of Curtis T. Hines Lodge #317, and a charter member and Past Master of WD Fisher Lodge #480. He was also a member of El Karuba, Cenla Shrine Club and a camel rider. The was very dear to him and he helped with many fundraisers as long as he was physically able. Tom was also a faithful member of Longview Baptist Church and loved his men's Sunday school class. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
Tom retired from Missouri Pacific. He was an outdoorsman, fiercely loyal and honest, and loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Lillie Clara Moore Slocum and Thomas Paul Slocum, and his brother William "Boogie" Slocum. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, June Chalmers Slocum; sons, Michael D. Slocum (Melody), Brian K. Slocum (SueAnn); daughter, Debra J. Hines (Terry); brothers, Ronald "Brother" Slocum (Beth), Raymond "Baby" Slocum (Linda); 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Due to COVID 19, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations may be made to - Shreveport, 3100 Samford Ave, Shreveport LA 71103 or Freedom Mission, P.O. Box 1253, Logansport, LA 71409.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020