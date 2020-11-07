Paula Jean Kulpit
Pineville - Paula Jean Kulpit, Aug 31st, 1947-Nov 5th, 2020. Paula slipped away from us on November 5th, at 9:43am in the ICU at Christus St Frances Cabrini Hospital after a 26 day battle with COVID-19, a virus that leaves the dying, as well as the living, helpless in it's wrath. She fought bravely and she suffers no more. Paula is preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Richard V Kulpit, her mother Manilla Leon, and a daughter, Kimberly Collins. Paula is survived by three daughters, Tamara Kulpit of Tioga, Daleen Johnson of Georgia, and Valerie Kulpit of Washington. Grandchildren, Jayden King, Sarah Anderson, Ross Anderson, Christopher Wooley, Kacie Malone, Grayson Johnson, Jacob Watson, Stephanie Griffin, Sisters Linda (Bob) Sturgeon and Sherry Leon of Florida, Glenda (Curtis) Carter of North Carolina, as well as several great grandchildren. I would be amiss not to mention Paula's Answering Service family, co-workers as well as customers. Paula was a telephone operator at LaVergnes's for over 30 years. Most of her days and nights, were spent there working. 26 days ago, Paula clocked out after her shift on an early Sunday morning, arrived at the emergency room, never to return. Dedication and Selflessness, that was Paula. Paula will be laid to rest beside her late husband, Rich, at the Alexandria National Cemetery. There will be a small family memorial at a later date. Paula's last wish to her daughter's, as she wrote on a piece of paper before intubation, was to make sure her youngest grandson finished college. To honor this wish, in lieu of flowers, the Paula Kulpit Memorial Fund has been set up at Red River Bank where donations to honor this wish can be made. To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com