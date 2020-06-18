Paula McBride Lawrence



Kingwood - Paula McBride Lawrence, 62, of Kingwood, Texas, and formerly of Ball, Louisiana, passed from this life at her home March 17, 2020. Paula was graduated from Tioga High School and the University of Louisiana at Monroe. She worked previously as project manager and commercial cost estimator in Dallas, Texas.



She enjoyed flower gardening and her butterfly garden. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and neighbor who touched the hearts of many and will be dearly missed.



She was preceded in death by her parents Albert E. and Frances McBroom McBride and twin sister, Pamela Joy McBride. Those cherishing her memory include her son, Stephen Grant Lawrence, Jr., and his wife Laura; daughter, Caitlin Rose Lawrence; brother, Shelton E. McBride; sisters, Jeanette (Susie) Umphrey; and Karen Denise Johnston; grandchild, Luke Lawrence; and many extended family members and friends.



A memorial celebrating the life of Paula McBride Lawrence will be held at 1:00 P.M on June 23, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, Louisiana.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store