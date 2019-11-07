|
|
Payden Lee Scott Godwin
Dodd City - Payden Lee Scott Godwin beloved son, father, brother, husband, and friend of Dodd City, Texas passed away at the age of 28 in Bonham, Texas on Wednesday morning, October 30th, 2019.
Payden is survived by his wife Sonseea Price of Dodd City; his parents Mark Godwin and wife Rhonda, of Lecompte, Louisiana, Gena Flaherty and husband Dave, of Dodd City, Texas; his grandmother Gwen Lundberg; his children Piper Godwin, and River Godwin, of Ball, Louisiana Braxton Waguespack, and Jaci Waguespack, of Dodd City, Texas; his siblings Brooke Owens and husband Zach, of Fort Worth, Texas, Mitchell Godwin and wife Melissa, of Pineville, Louisiana, his step siblings Jeff Stark, of Elgin, Texas, Lauran Traughber, of Forth Worth, Texas, Jessica Tisdale and husband Joey, of Sanger, Texas, Tyra Hemingway of San Antiono, Texas, Anna Flaherty of Dodd City, Texas, Jessica Flaherty of Dodd City, Texas, Matthew Franklin of Lecompte, Louisiana, and Jennifer Wyant of Colombia, Louisiana. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Shirley Champion Steers and grandfather Edgar Hebert Steers.
Payden was born on November 6th, 1990 in Oklahoma City, OK, to parents Mark Allen Godwin and Gena Steers Flaherty. He graduated from Sanger High School in May 20, 2009 and was working towards a career in salesforce administration.
Payden was a social, active man who was deeply involved in the lives of his family and many friends. He was a loving father, dedicated husband, a son that made his parents very proud, a great brother, and a loyal and fierce friend. He enjoyed music, football, and gaming. His family and friends will always remember him as a loving, kind, compassionate, generous person with a huge heart and deep love of family and friends. He was always making the lives of others around him better and never met a stranger.
A memorial service is will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Pineville, LA with a reception immediately following the service. Pastor Ed Cooper and Clergyman David Deville will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Payden's life. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for all those who have helped support us during this time of loss and grief.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019