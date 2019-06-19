Services
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 445-6311
P.e. "Gene" Rhodes


P.e. "Gene" Rhodes Obituary
P.E. "Gene" Rhodes

Boyce - Services for P.E. "Gene" Rhodes will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Cotile Baptist Church with Bro. Johnny Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Cotile Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the church.

P.E. "Gene" Rhodes was born on November 19, 1927, in Louann, Arkansas. He worked for the Missouri Pacific Railroad as a switchman for 35 years. Gene will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Rhodes Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on June 19, 2019
