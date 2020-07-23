Peggy Frogene Normand Burroughs



Peggy Frogene Normand Burroughs, 79 years of age, went to sleep in death on July 20, 2020 at her home in Alexandria, LA., surrounded by her family. Peggy was born August 30, 1940 in Marksville, Louisiana to her parents Thomas Clay Normand and Adine (Sayer) Normand and was raised in Brouilette, Louisiana along with her six siblings.



Peggy met her husband, Vernon while living in Brouilette with her parents and they were married on October 22, 1955. He was the love of her life and they would have been married 65 years.



Vernon was in the Air Force at the time, so they were stationed in several locations before settling in Alexandria, Louisiana where he eventually retired. Peggy became a successful cosmetologist working out of a room of the home converted into a beauty shoppe for many years.



Peggy was known first and foremost for her love of Jehovah God, love of family and love people that she demonstrated by sharing her knowledge of the Bible and helping others in need. She was also known for her quick wit and generous ways. Peggy su?ered many years with poor health but kept a positive attitude despite her struggles. Vernon cared for her tirelessly and lovingly until the end of her life.



Peggy Normand Burroughs and Vernon Derrell Burroughs and six children together - Derrell Glen Burroughs, Kerry Louise Jones, Katherine Moreau, Angela Sue Evans, Vernon Derrell Burroughs II and Sheila Michelle Trevino, eventually resulting in 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.



Peggy was preceded in death by both of her parents and three brothers - Sanford Joseph Normand, Hannon Clay Normand and Arvel Frank Normand.



Peggy was also preceded in death by three of her children - Derrell Glen Burroughs, Vernon Derrell Burroughs II and Sheila Michelle Trevino in addition to two of her grandchildren - Shalista Elaz and Tamara Dunn.



Survivors include Peggy's siblings - Lou Ida Cobb (Charles), Ray Lafe Normand (Kathy) and Glenda Gail Baker; daughters - Kerry Louise Jones (John), Katherine Moreau and Angela Sue Evans (Cedric).



Grand children - Brian Eugene Jones, Allisha Michelle Bordelon (Shay), Andrea Rae Moreau Brovetto, Michael Scott Moreau (Evie), Ryan Joseph Moreau. Richard Eli Moreau, Bonny Denise McCamey (Stuart), Rebekah Ann Wardlow (Michael), Joshua Ray Evans, Daniel James Burroughs (Heather), Christopher Glenn Arceneaux (Sarah), Jennifer Michelle Lacy (Steven) and Cody Allen Weishuhn (Camille) and her great grandchildren which she thoroughly enjoyed.



Peggy will be missed dearly by many. We look forward to be reunited again with her when she is resurrected on a paradise earth where she will not be in pain and her physical vigor will be restored (Psalm 37:11; Isaiah 35:6)



The Memorial Service will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 via Zoom. Please email crevans.evans987@gmail.com for more information.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store