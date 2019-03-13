|
|
Perry Sober
Alexandria - A ceremony celebrating the life of Perry Sober, will be 11 am Wednesday at Colyell Baptist Church, 195245 LA Highway 42 Livingston, LA; visitation will begin at 9 am until time of the service. Mr. Sober was born in Alexandria, LA on August 11, 1937 and departed from this life on March 10, 2019 at the age of 81 years.
He was a native and past resident of Alexandria and a member of Colyell Baptist Church. He served as music director for over fifty years in the Baptist Faith and served with the U S Army National Guard.
He is preceded in death by his parents Burney and Dimple White Sober, and his sister Fannie Carol McKay.
Survivors include his wife Jerry H. Sober; his children John Sober (Alicia), David Sober (Cheryl) and Brenda Harrell (Danny); brother Burney Sober Jr.; also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are preferred, please visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/perry-sober. To sign guest book, please visit www.churchfuneralservices.com
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 13, 2019