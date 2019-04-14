Services
Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home - Bunkie
302 St John St.
Bunkie, LA 71322
318-346-6346
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home - Bunkie
302 St John St.
Bunkie, LA 71322
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home - Bunkie
302 St John St.
Bunkie, LA 71322
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home - Bunkie
302 St John St.
Bunkie, LA 71322
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Little Flower
Phyllis Galland Marcotte Obituary
Phyllis Galland Marcotte

Bayhills - "If you want to bring happiness to the world, go home and love your family." Mother Teresa



A Mass of Christian Burial for Phyllis Marcotte will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Church of the Little Flower with the Rev. Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home.

Mrs. Marcotte, age 65 of the Bayhills, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her residence.

Phyllis loved her time with her children and grandchildren on her patio and she loved planting flowers and plants.

She is preceded in death by two sons, Sidney Marcotte and Rodney Marcotte; her parents, A.L. and Dorris Dubroc Galland; and one sister, Patsy Galland.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Gene Marcotte of the Bayhills; a son, Kevin Marcotte and wife Christy Poche' Marcotte of Hessmer; her daughter, Kellie Newton and husband Adam of the Bayhills; two brothers, Dale Galland and wife Delores of Hessmer and Ricky Galland and wife Trish of Franklin; and her grandchildren, Luke, Graham, Lilly, Andrew and Lucy.

Friends may visit on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 5:00 p.m. and Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Pallbearers will include: Todd Juneau, Cory Galland, Brady Galland, Koby Galland, Jason Roy and Lucas Roy.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 14, 2019
