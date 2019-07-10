|
Polly Eversull
Natchitoches, LA - Polly was blessed with a wonderful long life and lived it to the fullest. She lived it her way. Mother left us on July 3, 2019, to join her beloved husband LeRoi to dance the streets of gold.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in her much-loved Trinity Episcopal Church; 533 2nd Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home, 848 Keyser Avenue.
Polly is predeceased by her husband LeRoi Eldredge Eversull, her parents Mr. and Mrs. A. G. Scott, brothers John Ezra Scott, Henry Louis Scott, Obie Austin Scott, and Thurman Moses Scott.
Surviving Polly are her children Dana Sue Lindsley Champion; Paula Scott Lindsley Kuhlmann and husband Kenneth; Trenton LeRoi Eversull and wife Jill; Stephen Van Eversull and wife Angela. Grandchildren are Angela Denise Champion, Cammie Sue Champion Thompson, Kelli Delores Kuhlmann Cardwell, Phillip Lee Eversull, Patrick Trenton Eversull, Dana Victoria Thompson, Stephen Kale Eversull, Karson Van Eversull, Madeline Elizabeth Cardwell, Charles H (Trey) Davis III, and Kara Ann Davis. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Scott Carley.
Polly loved being with family and friends and one of the happiest moments recently was introducing one of her first-grade students at a major event. She taught lessons to her children and family all her life. Polly taught her students in her classrooms for 32 years and touched the lives of so many.
Polly was involved in many activities during her college life at Northwestern State University. As a Freshman at NSU, she majored in Physical Education. She took a canoeing class which required knowing how to swim. She loved the class but couldn't swim at all. She feared she would drown the whole semester. Polly loved to tell this story. She left NSU to marry her first husband, Lawrence Anthony Lindsley. After his death, she returned to NSU to complete her degree in Education. She took a class under Dr. LeRoi Eversull, and of course, the rest is history. She was active in education organizations and events. Polly was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa teachers' sorority and served in many capacities.
She was active in her Beta Sigma Phi social sorority. The members were truly her "sisters" and she enjoyed their events for many, many years. Polly served as a devoted member of the Trinity Episcopal Church Altar Guild. Participating in the rites of the church was very dear to her heart.
She and LeRoi spent many days of their lives enjoying various dance clubs, travel clubs, Mardi Gras events, Super Bowl parties and Fourth of July parties. They toured most of the United States and much of Europe.
Special thanks go to Cynthia Denny, Brooksie Green, Diane LaCour, Regina Monette, Ann Washington, and Candice Watkins.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers include John Ackel, Louis Bernard, Richard Carley, Gary Hardamon, John LaBorde, and John Ropp.
In lieu of flowers, Polly requested that donations be made to her church, Trinity Episcopal Church, 533 2nd Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457.
Published in The Town Talk on July 10, 2019