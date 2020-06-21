Priscilla Escude Allums
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscilla Escude Allums

Mansura -

Funeral Mass for Priscilla Escude Allums of Mansura will begin at 11:00am on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Cemetery in Mansura. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Priscilla Escude Allums, age 77, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 11:50am at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

Priscilla was a very friendly and kind person to everyone she met. She worked with her family at Escude Funeral Home and Escude Life Insurance for over 40 years, alongside her father, Joseph Escude, Jr., designing headstones and monuments for countless families. She loved animals and would often take in cats and dogs in need of a home. She was a loving mother who was always there for her 6 active children at every event. Her smile would light up a room and she had a mischievous sense of humor. Priscilla was always available, dependable and was especially good listener and would never mind lending an ear or a hand. She especially loved all her grandchildren, spoiling each one rotten, but she never lit up more than when she saw her great-granddaughter.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Jennifer E. Michel of Lafayette and Jill Elmer Chatelain (Josh Sauseda) of Hessmer; sons, Scott (Diane Chamberlain) Elmer of Houston, TX, Wesley Elmer of Mansura, Derrick Elmer (Jeanne Ladner) of Pensacola, FL, and Ben (Melissa) Allums of Kilgore, TX; her brothers, E. Gaon (Jane) Escude of Mansura and Ira (Linda) Escude of Mansura; aunt, Barbara E. Lemoine of Mansura; eleven grandchildren: Bo (Leah) Elmer, Christopher Beyer, Raven Chatelain, Ethan Elmer, Ava Chatelain, Hayden Sauseda, Tristan Elmer, Parker Allums, Lucas Elmer, Madden Sauseda, and Bailey Allums; and one great-granddaughter, Darcy Jewel Priscilla Elmer.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harvey "Butch" Allums; and her parents, Joseph L. Escude, Jr. & Inez Grayson Escude.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm until 9:00pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Rosary prayer will begin at 6:00pm. Visitation will resume at 8:00am until 11:00am on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura - Mansura
6608 Porterie St.
Mansura, LA 71350
318-964-2324
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved