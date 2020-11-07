Quincy John "Johnny" Seeling, Jr.
Natchez - There will be a graveside service on Friday, November 13th at 2pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Ball, with Reverend Ashley McGuire officiating.
Quincy John "Johnny" Seeling, Jr., 76, was born on June 3, 1944 in Alexandria, LA. and passed away on October 31, 2020, peacefully in his home in Natchez, LA.
Johnny graduated from Bolton High School in 1962 and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Northwestern State University in 1967. After graduation, he served in the United States Air Force with the 14th Flying Training Wing (ATC), Columbus Air Force Base, MS, as Class Commander and Foreign Training Officer, instructing hundreds of USAF student pilots along with foreign student pilots. After the Air Force, Johnny went on to pursue many successful business ventures including Ed's Fence Company, Twin Bridges Trucking, Twin Bridges Company Inc., landfill operation, environmental work and disaster recovery to include working with FEMA during Hurricane Katrina relief efforts.
Johnny was best known for his love, generosity, work ethic and unique sense of humor. If he was your friend, he was your friend for life. He loved riding in the boat, entertaining people at the camp and telling stories. He was most in his element when he was on a job site "turning dirt into dollars".
Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Tammie Seeling, his children: John Brian Seeling (Ashley), Michael Seeling, Brad Rogers, Andrea Seeling Clark (Chris), Coleen Seeling Guillory (Mason), Natalie Scott Seeling, 11 grandchildren: Alexander Seeling, Jacob Seeling, John David Seeling, Meredith Seeling, Marilyn Seeling, William Seeling, John Scott Seeling, Natalie Vivian Seeling, Jude Clark, Carter Clark, Caitlin Chandler; and Susan Seeling. He was preceded in death by his father, Quincy J. Seeling, Sr., his mother, Viola Thayer Seeling, his brother, Donald Thayer Seeling and Kathy Hulsey Seeling.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Johnny's name to the Wounded Warrior Project
