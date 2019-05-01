|
Ralph Lelon Buckley
Alexandria - A funeral service celebrating the life of Ralph Lelon Buckley will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in The Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria. Father James Ferguson will be officiating. Visitation will be observed from 12 noon until service time. Burial will follow the service in Alexandria Memorial Gardens, Woodworth, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
Ralph Lelon Buckley, 90, was born to John Milton Buckley and Lynnie Grace Tatum on November 14, 1928 in Alexandria, Louisiana. He lived 18 years in Alexandria Louisiana, 47 years in Tulsa Oklahoma, and passed away April 11, 2019 at his daughter's home in Irvine, California. Ralph survived 18 months after his beloved wife Dolores "Tennie" Ann Buckley, with whom he shared 71 loving years, which includes three years as high school sweethearts at Bolton High School in Alexandria, LA.
Ralph is survived by a daughter, Anita Lynn Stoldt; grandson, Leland Kyle Stoldt; grandson, Lelon Stoldt and his wife, Melissa; two great grandchildren, Elizabeth and Josephine Dolores. He was a treasured Uncle to numerous nephews and nieces.
His beloved wife, his brother, J.M. Buckley, and his sister, Bettye Pierce, preceded him in death.
Ralph is of the Baptist faith and is remembered affectionately by his family and friends as Uncle "Icky", a loving caring person, a fabulous hunter, fisherman, expert on anything and everything.
Ralph was in the US army for two and a half years as an enlisted man and officer. He served 18 months as a military instructor at the N.C.O. Academy in Fort Hood Texas. He was a graduate of L.S.U. with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. Ralph was president of a major oil company during the seventies and owned an international petroleum consulting business, "Buckley Energy Consultants" for 30 years. His main office location was Tulsa Oklahoma with a secondary location in Toledo Bend La, at his fishing camp. As a consultant, he primarily was associated in international petroleum projects and represented one major company's operations in the country of Greece for over twenty years. He was a honorary lifetime member of "The Society of Petroleum Engineers".
Published in The Town Talk on May 1, 2019