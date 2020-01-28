Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Hawthorne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Hawthorne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy Hawthorne Obituary
Randy Hawthorne

On Sunday, January 26, Randy Hawthorne, age 71, passed away at MD Anderson Medical Center following a long battle with cancer.

Randy was born in Pineville, LA to Daniel Andrew Hawthorne and Betty Lee Mercer Hawthorne. He graduated from Pineville High School and Northwestern State University. He always worked in the Auto Parts industry, beginning with Hawthorne Auto Parts and ending with NAPA Auto Parts. He loved visiting with all his customers.

Randy was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. He had many life long friends that he cherished. He was a good, honest man, would do anything to help, and loved by many people. His favorite activities were hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

Randy was preceded in death by his father; sister, Diane Hawthorne Watson.

He is survived by his mother; his wife of 48 years, Bonnie Nugent Hawthorne; his daughter, Lori Elizabeth Hawthorne; son, Christopher Rand Hawthorne (Alysia); grandson, Tyler James Hawthorne (Karlee); several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held at HIS Church in Pineville, LA, 1381 Pinehurst Dr., Pineville, LA on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.

If you are considering flowers, please donate to a instead.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -