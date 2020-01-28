|
|
Randy Hawthorne
On Sunday, January 26, Randy Hawthorne, age 71, passed away at MD Anderson Medical Center following a long battle with cancer.
Randy was born in Pineville, LA to Daniel Andrew Hawthorne and Betty Lee Mercer Hawthorne. He graduated from Pineville High School and Northwestern State University. He always worked in the Auto Parts industry, beginning with Hawthorne Auto Parts and ending with NAPA Auto Parts. He loved visiting with all his customers.
Randy was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. He had many life long friends that he cherished. He was a good, honest man, would do anything to help, and loved by many people. His favorite activities were hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Randy was preceded in death by his father; sister, Diane Hawthorne Watson.
He is survived by his mother; his wife of 48 years, Bonnie Nugent Hawthorne; his daughter, Lori Elizabeth Hawthorne; son, Christopher Rand Hawthorne (Alysia); grandson, Tyler James Hawthorne (Karlee); several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at HIS Church in Pineville, LA, 1381 Pinehurst Dr., Pineville, LA on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
If you are considering flowers, please donate to a instead.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020