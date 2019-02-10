|
|
Ray Babcock
Pollock - Mr. Babcock, 89, of Pollock, entered eternal rest on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Woods Haven Nursing Home.
Ray grew up in Catahoula Parish. He was a retired construction superintendent working highway construction, which was his passion. He was a member of Pollock United Methodist Church. Ray will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Babcock is preceded in death by his wife, Pearlie Mae Babcock.
Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include three daughters, Deborah Jefferson of Bentonville, AR, Barbara Ashworth of Pollock, Donna Utech and her husband Tim of Tallahassee, FL.; four sons, Rod Babcock and his wife Charlene of Pitkin, Joe Babcock and his wife Molly of Pollock, Steve Babcock of Baton Rouge, Kenneth Babcock of Blanchard; one sister, Alice Girod of Houston, TX.; twelve grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.
Memorials may be made in honor of Mr. Ray Babcock to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Friends may post online messages of condolences for the Babcock family by visiting www.rushfh.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 10, 2019