Raymond P. Rabalais



Raymond P. Rabalais, known to his friends as Nolly and RAB, went to meet his Heavenly Father on Friday, August 14, 2020. A native of Plaucheville, La., he was born on April 4, 1933. After graduating High School he served in the US Marine Corps and then moved to Baton Rouge to work for Orkin Pest Control. He started his own pest control business in Avoyelles from which he retired after 57 years. His clients affectionately referred to him as the Bug Man.



He is survived by his three children Craig Rabalais (Susie) of Plaucheville, Lisha Rabalais (Brian Kendrick) of Baton Rouge and Scott Rabalais (Suzette) of Denham Springs. He was one of seven children born to Wiley and Anne Dufour Rabalais, and was preceded in death by his brother Savoie and his two sisters Genevieve LaCour and Gloria. He is survived by brothers Russell, Bobby, and Dean, five grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Raymond was steadfast, strong, honest and generous -- all great qualities in a great man. He never met a stranger and always loved his gardening and fruit trees, believing that he needed to plant enough for all the birds and animals as well as his family and friends. His peaches, tomatoes and pecans brought a smile to so many over the years. He was always there for those who needed a helping hand.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, 5765 Highway 107 South, Plaucheville, Louisiana, on Monday, August 18, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM, officiated by Father Joseph Desimone. The graveside service and burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church Mausoleum, in Plaucheville, Louisiana. Face masks are required.



In lieu of flowers, please plant a garden or fruit tree in his honor, or help someone in need.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store