Reba Lois St Clair Hall
Alexandria, Louisiana - Reba Hall of Alexandria, LA, former resident of Columbus, MS passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born on September 19, 1924 in Webster KY to George St. Clair and Lula Parks St. Clair of Brandenburg, KY. Reba is reunited in heaven with them, her husband Ralph, grandson James Conroy, son-in-law Jim LaBroad, and many of her loved ones.
Reba and Ralph were high school sweethearts in Brandenburg KY and were married on October 19, 1942, over 70 years before his passing in 2013. Moving many times during her husband's 21 years of military service to our country allowed her to have many different career opportunities. She worked for Kentucky Vital Statics, billing, payroll, and maintenance departments; but her passion for the American Red Cross Organization was the highlight of her working career. As a young woman, she worked for the Red Cross Blood Mobile in Louisville, KY. When Ralph was assigned to Columbus AFB in the early 1960's, Reba became the National Red Cross Assistant Field Director and served in that position for 17 years. Once she retired, she continued her work as the National Red Cross Disaster Assistant for 5 years answering the call to serve her community whenever a disaster occurred.
Reba is survived by her daughters: Rosemarie LaBroad of Pineville, LA; Linda Mentemeyer and husband Maj Gen (Ret) Rich of Keller, TX; and Diane Conroy and husband Col (Ret) Daniel of Goode, VA. She leaves behind many beloved grandchildren: Mike Mentemeyer; Laura Mentemeyer Maxfield and husband Michael and great grandson Moxon; Kate Conroy Webster and husband Brian and great grandchildren Connor and Abigail; Susan McCarty and husband David and great grandchildren Michael, Emily, Erik and wife Noelle and great great grandson Ronan; Amy Lewis and husband Heath and great grandchildren Sydney, Ryanne, and Annabelle.
Our family thanks the many wonderful people at Canterbury House Assisted Living in Alexandria, LA for their friendship and wonderful care they provided Reba. She loved playing bingo and many other games, and special events with the residents. She considered Canterbury her home away from home and loved all the care providers, staff members, and the other residents living there.
A graveside service will be held for both Reba and Ralph, accompanied by an honor guard for Ralph at Memorial Gardens of Columbus Cemetery, Columbus, MS. The service will be held at a later date, perhaps in the summer, due to the current situation with the COVOD 19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the First United Methodist Church, 602 Main St, Columbus, MS 39701 where Ralph and Reba attended church when living in Columbus.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020