|
|
Rebecca Brunson Cox
Dry Prong - Funeral services celebrating the life of Rebecca Brunson Cox will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church Dry Prong, with Brother Lloyd Whitman, Brother Drew Gardner and Brother Melvin "Mac" Brunson officiating, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Dry Prong Cemetery, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville.
Pallbearers honored to serve are Chris Brunson, Brandon Chandler, Carl Gates, Ray Morrow, Tyler Morrow, Connor Morrow, Luke Sharbono and Jason Tinsley. Honorary pallbearers are Landon Tinsley, Gary Gates and Pop Hataway.
Rebecca Brunson Cox, 74, of Dry Prong, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center surrounded by her loving family.
During her working career she was an Educator in Grant Parish for 27 years. Rebecca loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church Dry Prong. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin C. Brunson Sr. and Chlorene Frazier Brunson; and a sister, Melda Deen.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Iley "Sonny" Cox; daughters, Sonia C. Tinsley and husband, Jason and Arlene C. Sharbono and husband, Luke; grandchildren, Landon Tinsley and Josie Sharbono; brother, Melvin C. "Mac" Brunson, Jr. and wife, Kathy; and a host of nieces, nephews other family members and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Dry Prong, 920 Hwy 167, Dry Prong, LA, 71423 or B22 Rock Steady Boxing, 800 First Street, Dry Prong, LA, 71423.
To extend online condolences to the Cox family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 13, 2019