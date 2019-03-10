|
Rebecca Jane McFarland
Otis - Funeral services celebrating the life of Rebecca Jane McFarland will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 at Hemphill Star Baptist Church, Boyce with Reverends Joey Rudisill and Bill Howe officiating. Burial will be in Fellowship Cemetery, Hineston under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
The family requests that visitation be observed at the church Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until time of service Monday.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Brister, Floyd McFarland, Daniel McFarland, Kevin Allen, Gwynn Monk and Nicky Silva.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robbie Long, Rodney Lachney, Devin McFarland and Nate Brister.
Mrs. McFarland, 69, of Otis, passed from this life on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. McFarland was a member of Hemphill Star Baptist Church where she loved her church family and loved cooking dinners, she was known for her chicken and dumplings and sheet cake with fudge frosting. Spending time with her grandchildren and going on her first cousin trips was always a joy to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard Isaac and Lonie Long Monk, and brother, Ronald Monk, Sr.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 49 years, Wayne McFarland; sons, Dexter McFarland and Dwight McFarland; sister, Karen Monk Ainsworth and husband, Jerry; grandchildren, Adriane Brister and husband, Hunter, Paige McFarland, Devin McFarland and Mylie McFarland; great grandson, Nate Brister, and a host of other family and friends.
To extend online condolences to the McFarland family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 10, 2019