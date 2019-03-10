Services
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Hemphill Star Baptist Church
Boyce, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Hemphill Star Baptist Church
Boyce, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca McFarland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Jane McFarland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rebecca Jane McFarland Obituary
Rebecca Jane McFarland

Otis - Funeral services celebrating the life of Rebecca Jane McFarland will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 at Hemphill Star Baptist Church, Boyce with Reverends Joey Rudisill and Bill Howe officiating. Burial will be in Fellowship Cemetery, Hineston under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the church Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until time of service Monday.

Pallbearers will be Hunter Brister, Floyd McFarland, Daniel McFarland, Kevin Allen, Gwynn Monk and Nicky Silva.

Honorary pallbearers will be Robbie Long, Rodney Lachney, Devin McFarland and Nate Brister.

Mrs. McFarland, 69, of Otis, passed from this life on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. McFarland was a member of Hemphill Star Baptist Church where she loved her church family and loved cooking dinners, she was known for her chicken and dumplings and sheet cake with fudge frosting. Spending time with her grandchildren and going on her first cousin trips was always a joy to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard Isaac and Lonie Long Monk, and brother, Ronald Monk, Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 49 years, Wayne McFarland; sons, Dexter McFarland and Dwight McFarland; sister, Karen Monk Ainsworth and husband, Jerry; grandchildren, Adriane Brister and husband, Hunter, Paige McFarland, Devin McFarland and Mylie McFarland; great grandson, Nate Brister, and a host of other family and friends.

To extend online condolences to the McFarland family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now